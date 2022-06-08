Sophie Wessex's surprising new trend that she's obsessed with

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex has mastered the art of packing a punch with her fashion choices while retaining an unwavering level of sophistication. The 57-year-old made numerous stylish appearances this past weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and we noticed that there is one trend in particular that she is really loving at the moment.

Countess Sophie has been really into her wide-leg trousers as of late and has sported an array of enviable pairs that are perfect for summer. From high street favourites such as Jigsaw to luxury labels like Victoria Beckham, Sophie's extensive wide-leg trouser collection is made up of some diverse pieces.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex surprises royal fans in a chic pink power suit

Let's take a look at some of Countess Sophie's recent trouser looks that we would love to see in our wardrobes...

White Wide-Leg Trousers

Sophie attended a Big Jubilee Lunch at Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince Edward in a pair of pristine white wide-leg trousers. The royal wore a lovely wrap suit jacket in a rich apple green hue from ME + EM to complement her crisp trousers.

Checked Wide-Leg Trousers

Last week, Countess Sophie stepped out alongside her husband sporting a striking pair of wide-leg trousers from Victoria Beckham. Featuring a straight fit, with front side pockets, back welt pockets, and a hard press at the front and back of the leg for just a touch of structure, the green and white checked trousers made for an incredible eye-catching item.

If you love Countess Sophie's trousers, why not treat yourself to a similar pair?

Check Wide Leg Trousers, £55, ASOS

Teal Wide-Leg Trousers

Back in February, the mother-of-two donned a pair of teal wide-leg trousers teamed with a khaki blouse for the occasion, featuring a statement pie crust collar and balloon sleeves. She wore her blonde tresses down loose, which accentuated her subdued colour block ensemble.

Pink Wide-Leg Trousers

The royal looked pretty in pink as she attended The Chelsea Flower Show in a candy floss coloured linen suit from Victoria Beckham. The double-breasted blazer, which was matched with a coordinating pair of wide-leg trousers, offered a suave yet feminine suited and booted look.

Think pink like Countess Sophie with these sumptuous pink suit trousers.

Tailored Pink Trousers, £168, Reiss

