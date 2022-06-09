Zara Tindall is the picture of summer in stunning new hat The equestrian looked sensational!

Zara Tindall is no stranger to a daring look and it was no different on Wednesday as she was pictured modelling a sensational summer hat.

The Queen's granddaughter donned the vibrant blue and green "sylvabelle" headpiece which had a double layer of frilled netting and striking ombre effect.

The stunning piece was one of the "Royal Ascot Millinery Collective hats," by Sarah Cant.

Fans on social media went wild for the sensational piece. One fan wrote: "So excited to see this on a royal head!" A second wrote: "Stunning." Others left green and blue heart emojis on the post.



The stunning headpiece has fans talking

Zara is quite the style icon, and was captured in an array of stunning looks over weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, including a gorgeous Reiss jumpsuit which she showcased at the Party at the Palace concert on Saturday.

The phenomenal look was in a stunning teal colour and featured elegant cropped sleeves, a chic high neckline, cigarette-style trousers, and a waist-cinching tie.

Her gorgeous ensemble was made complete with a pair of chunky gold hoops.

Mike and Zara are couple goals

The mother-of-three wore her glossy blonde hair in a Hollywood-esque waved style, adding a rosy blush, lashing of mascara and a subtle pink lip to compliment her beauty glow.

Zara appeared at the concert alongside her husband Mike Tindall to watch the likes of Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, Duran Duran and Andrea Bocelli put on an epic show to celebrate the Queen's 70 year reign.

At the concert, Zara was sitting behind her second-cousin Princess Charlotte and was spotted assisting the young royal as she took her seat.

Another touching moment between the pair showed the little Princess copying Zara as she waved at the Queen's Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

The seven-year-old turned back to look at Zara and as soon as she saw her joined in - and it was so sweet.

