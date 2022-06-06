Zara Tindall's daughters Mia and Lena caught in sibling row at Platinum Jubilee Pageant – video The sisters had a bit of a scrap in the royal box

Royal fans may have seen the cheeky moments from Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant when he was spotted pulling faces and sticking out his tongue at mum Kate. But it seems the youngest of the Cambridge children wasn't the only royal who misbehaved.

Mike and Zara Tindall's daughters Mia, eight, and Lena, three, were caught having a bit of a scrap as they sat in the Royal Box at Sunday's event.

READ: Mike Tindall's hilarious attempts to keep Prince Louis under control at Pageant

As Lena perched on her dad's lap, she was seen reaching over and hitting her older sister who was clapping her hands as the parade passed. Mia then clapped Lena back before pulling hard on her little sister's arm, after which she got a telling off from Mike.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mia and Lena argue and fight at Royal Jubilee Pageant

The relatable sibling moment was caught on camera and happened just before the Queen made her final appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Jubilee weekend.

READ: Mia Tindall dances like crazy to ABBA at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

READ: Zara Tindall looks seriously stunning in floral dress for Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Her Majesty, 96, was joined on the iconic vantage point by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Mia and Lena Tindall sat between their parents Mike and Zara

During the scaled-down line-up, the national anthem was played, after which the Queen waved to crowds. George and Charlotte followed their great-grandmother's lead, also greeting the thousands of well-wishers outside the palace and along the Mall.

The pageant marked the end of four days of celebrations in honour of the Queen's incredible 70-year reign. Royals watched as volunteers and performers from across the UK and the Commonwealth took part in a sensational pageant that paid tribute to the Queen's decades of public service.

Mia pictured dancing and waving her hands during the pageant

At one point, Charles couldn't contain his laughter as he was seen giggling uncontrollably when a troupe of dancing elephants and zebras passed in front of the royal family.

Also in attendance were Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their one-year-old son August, and Zara's brother Peter Phillips.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.