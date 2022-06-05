Zara Tindall looks seriously stunning for Jubilee Pageant in floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall has saved her best outfit for last as she arrived to celebrate the conclusion of her grandmother the Queen's epic weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Beaming as she took in the sights of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, Zara looked absolutely radiant in summer florals. The dress paired with tortoiseshell sunglasses and natural makeup completed her fuss-free but impactful look which Zara is becoming so admired for.

The eldest cousin of Prince's William and Harry was smiling and enjoying the view with her husband Mike Tindall, daughters Mia and Lena and son Lucas. Also spotted close in the crowd were London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Zara's floral look for the finale

With the first performers arriving at the Queen Victoria memorial at 2.35 pm, stars including Idris Elba and Sir Cliff Richard are set to appear in open-top buses in a through-the-ages tribute to the culture and music of the Queen's 70-year reign.

The pageant is being viewed by an estimated one billion people across the globe, and more than 10,000 people were involved in the magnificent procession which has cost £15 million to prepare.

It is hoped the monarch will make a final appearance on the Palace balcony to witness Ed Sheeran singing the national anthem backed by a choir comprised of nearly 200 celebrities once the pageant draws to a close after this marvellous weekend.

