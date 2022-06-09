We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend may have passed, but the celebrations certainly aren't over for the Countess of Wessex, who continues the festivities in Gibraltar during her royal tour with Prince Edward.

Sophie, 57, stepped out on Thursday morning for the Queen's Birthday Parade in Casemates Square in the most stunning Emilia Wickstead dress. Complete with an elegant square neckline, midi length, structured skirt and silhouette-enhancing drop waistline, the Countess' bold 'Francis Organza' dress is easily one of her most memorable ensembles.

The royal's sophisticated frock featured an alluring equestrian print, which may have been a conscious wardrobe choice for the Countess; a subtle nod to the Queen's lifelong love of horses.

Accessorising to perfection, the mother-of-two added a wide-brimmed monochrome hat adorned with curling feathers.

Sophie was a vision of elegance in the monochrome ensemble

Sophie added a stunning pearl drop necklace, delicate pearl bracelet and chic gold hoop earrings to complete her fashionable array.

The royal swept her blonde hair into a chic low bun, adding a lashing of mascara, glowy blush and soft pink lip to complement her natural features.

Sophie's stunning Emilia Wickstead dress is the perfect wardrobe addition for a royal lady. Her exact frock is a past-season find, so has sadly sold out.

If you're looking to emulate Sophie's effortless glamour, we think this stallion print smock dress from Karen Millen is a total head-turner.

Stallion print dress, £160, Karen Millen

Thursday marks the royal couple's final day in Gibraltar. Throughout their visit, Sophie and Edward celebrated Her Majesty's 70 years of service with the people of Gibraltar.

The Earl and Countess last visited Gibraltar to mark Her Majesty The Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Their time in Gibraltar will also recognise its communities, culture and history, as well as its links with the UK.

The visit is said to have a particular focus on promoting opportunities for young people and education.

