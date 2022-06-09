Princess Eugenie's son August is a trendy royal tot in John Lewis jumper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend was full of milestone moments for the royals, though Princess Eugenie's first public outing with husband Jack Brooksbank and their one-year-old August was definitely up there as being one of the most memorable.

SEE: Princess Eugenie shares son August's special Platinum Jubilee moment

Taking to Instagram to mark the special moment, Princess Eugenie shared several snaps of her husband and August enjoying the Queen's Jubilee Pageant. The royal tot looked so sweet as he watched the festivities from Buckingham Palace's royal box - and did you spot his trendy knit jumper?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's son August is the sweetest in unseen video

Princess Eugenie has an effortless sense of style, so it comes as no surprise the royal mother dressed August in a seriously chic outfit on Sunday.

Looking ultra cute in a soft blue knit, baby August rocked a 'Trotters' sweater adorned with a vibrant Union Jack. If you recognise the 'Baby George' jumper, you may recall Prince George rocking the navy version of the patriotic knit back in 2013, which was then renamed in light of his fashionable appearance.

SEE: From grumpy, to cheeky, to overjoyed: Prince Louis' 7 best moments at the Queen's Jubilee

August looked so sweet in the smart baby blue jumper

August's knit is available in John Lewis for £46, but hurry! Royal fans are often quick to snap up the royal children's trendy pieces, and there are only a select few sizes left.

Baby George jumper, £46, John Lewis

John Lewis describes the jumper as: "Fit for a Prince, this stylish wool mix top is great for layering on those colder evenings. Featuring iconic Union Jack intarsia on the front, this is bound to be your mini-me's go-to jumper this season."

SEE: Princess Eugenie goes chic in Roksanda dress for double engagement at the Queen's Jubilee

RELATED: Princess Eugenie wears sellout glam dress ahead of the Queen's Jubilee

Princess Eugenie shared several photos on Instagram from the big day, writing: "The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was just incredible. To all the people that took part, organised it, made it flawless for us all watching, THANK YOU. You made us all so proud."

Princess Eugenie shared the sweetest photos from the Jubilee

The Pageant marked the final event of the weekend and saw a spectacular carnival procession make its way from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.