Princess Eugenie goes chic in Roksanda dress for double engagement at the Queen's Jubilee

Princess Eugenie had royal fans swooning on Sunday over her Roksanda silk midi dress in a beautiful burgundy hue. The royal attended the Big Lunch in Paddington and then headed straight to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The asymmetric seam dress featured a high neckline with capped sleeves, creating a very chic silhouette. For the surprise appearance at Paddington Recreation Ground, Eugenie accessorised her dress with black boots.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie watches flypast with family

Styling her hair down with an elegant blowdry, the Queen's granddaughter opted for a natural makeup look, which consisted of a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and nude lipstick.

Princess Eugenie was joined by her husband Jack Brooksbank at the star-studded pageant. Smiling alongside his wife, Jack could be seen wearing a smart suit for the occasion. The likes of senior royals Kate Middleton and Prince William were also in attendance.

Princess Eugenie was joined by her sister Princess Beatrice

Taking place throughout central London, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be viewed by an estimated one billion people across the globe and cost a staggering £15 million to prepare.

Later, Ed Sheeran will perform his song Perfect in homage to the 73-year marriage of the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, more than 70,000 Big Jubilee Lunches have been held across the UK this afternoon, with an expected 10 million people sitting down at street parties, picnics and barbecues to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign.

