Duchess Camilla surprises in seriously striking midi dress and fans are obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall attended a reception to celebrate the Commonwealth Diaspora of the UK on Thursday, looking splendid in a printed MaxMara dress that caught the attention of royal fans. The Duchess, 74, looked radiant in the frock as she greeted attendees at the event.

READ: Duchess Camilla's son Tom breaks silence following Queen Consort announcement

The striking dress featured an eye-catching red and cream colour palette, a dynamic yet youthful geometric print, three-quarter length sleeves, a midi length and a subtle V-neck. The royal slipped on a pair of Chanel two-tone mid-heel pumps in shades of nude and black, which elevated her summer-ready ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla arrive at the Oval for Jubilee Big Lunch

Duchess Camilla wore her blonde hair down in a carefully coiffed blow-dry and clasped a dazzling red and white printed clutch bag that boasted a mosaic-like pattern. She opted for a glamorous makeup look, consisting of a radiant skin glow, some dark pink lipstick, a light powdering of blush and some subtle eyeshadow.

MORE: Duchess Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles' London pad is surprisingly modern

Fans online were quick to pen their admiration for Duchess Camilla’s number. “I love it! One of her best new outfits,” said one, while another added: “Wow she looks great. The dress is so beautiful and it makes her look so young and fresh.” A third agreed, saying: “This is my favourite dress that she has ever worn.” A fourth penned: “She looks beautiful. I love that dress.”

Duchess Camilla looked beautiful

The dress, which was made in Morocco, is sadly no longer to buy online, but that certainly hasn’t stopped us from finding a great alternative.

The royal wore a fabulous frock

Introducing MaxMara’s chic ‘Fatomu’ printed cotton midi dress, which features a similar head-turning pattern in shades of dusty navy and cream. Boasting short sleeves, side-slit pockets, a midi length, appliqué embellishments at the neck and a crystal-encrusted belt, this dress is perfect for standing out this season.

Fatomu Printed Cotton Midi Dress, £475, MaxMara

Duchess Camilla recently borrowed clothes from Prince Charles for Platinum Jubilee celebrations – and no one noticed. As she took her seat in the front row for the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday night, Camilla could be seen wearing a stylish black jacket with a fashion-forward zip up the front.

READ: Duchess Camilla's fondness for frozen food and baked beans will surprise royal fans

However, as she took to the stage with her husband Charles, she had removed the overlay to reveal a beautiful embroidered gown featuring silver thread and an embellished collar and cuffs that actually belongs to her spouse. The garment is a traditional item presented to Charles during one of his visits to Saudi Arabia.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.