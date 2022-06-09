Sophie Wessex is a summer dream in lace midi skirt and blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex is always a picture of elegance. The 57-year-old's wardrobe is a trustworthy source of summer style tips and her latest look is a solid addition it to her fashion archive. Countess Sophie stepped out to visit St Martin's School, where she joined schoolchildren for a gardening skills session, looking as composed as ever in the prettiest skirt.

Countess Sophie channeled cottagecore with her skirt of choice. The pristine cream item boasted a beautiful broderie anglaise finish and a regal midi skirt silhouette. She teamed the garment with a navy blouse featuring short sleeves, ruffled detailing, button-down effect and a pleated front.

The royal clasped a striking zebra-print clutch bag to heighten her modest ensemble. She wore her blonde hair swept up in a bun and opted for a natural makeup look.

A silver pendant necklace adorned her neck and a pair of glittering drop earrings drew attention to her sophisticated jewellery combination.

The royal looked radiant in the skirt

Countess Sophie slipped on a pair of heeled wedges with gleaming gold criss-cross details, infusing her aesthetic with a subtle hint of glamour.

Countess Sophie has the ideal summer wardrobe

Love Sophie's ethereal lace skirt? Then we've got a perfect lookalike for you. The feminine broderie midi skirt is a versatile piece for the warmer weather. Showcasing dainty broderie detailing and sweet scallop hem, this lightweight midi skirt made from 100% organic cotton will make for an enchanting daywear look.

Organic Broderie Midi Skirt, £95, French Connection

Countess Sophie made another fashion appearance as she stepped out on Thursday morning for the Queen's Birthday Parade in Casemates Square in a bold Emilia Wickstead dress. Complete with an elegant square neckline, midi length, structured skirt and silhouette-enhancing drop waistline, the Countess' bold 'Francis Organza' dress is easily one of her most memorable ensembles.

The royal's frock featured an alluring equestrian print, which may have been a conscious wardrobe choice for the Countess; a subtle nod to the Queen's lifelong love of horses.

