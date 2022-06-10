Kate Middleton's broderie blouse is perfect for summer – recreate her look for £35

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in the most stunning broderie blouse from M.i.h Jeans for the Chelsea Flower Show – and it's perfect for summer.

Clearly a favourite of Kate's, the royal has recycled her crisp white shirt for a number of engagements, and she was spotted wearing it on a Zoom call alongside Prince William in June 2020.

Kate first wore her broderie blouse in 2019

Want to recreate her look for less? Mango is selling a near-identical version – and it's seriously chic. A dead ringer for Kate's summery shirt, we're obsessed with the broderie blouse which retails at £35.99.

White Broderie Shirt, £35.99, Mango

An everyday staple, it's fitted with a simple shirt-style collar and long sleeves. Create a relaxed ensemble by adding blue jeans and box-fresh trainers into the mix. Not sure how to style it for the office? Take fashion cues from Kate.

The royal looked effortlessly elegant for her 2019 appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show. Teaming her broderie blouse with camel tone cropped trousers by Massimo Dutti, a brown belt and Superga trainers, the duchess polished off her outfit with Monica Vinader earrings and a watch by Cartier.

Just missed the boat? We've found a number of high street alternatives that Kate would adore...

SHOP SIMILAR:

Cut Work High Neck Shirt, £66.50, Boden

Cotton Broderie Balloon Sleeve Blouse, £125, Me + Em

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank volunteers

While taking part in a Zoom call to mark the end of Volunteers' Week, Kate put yet another fresh spin on her versatile top as she opted for a more laidback look. Wearing her chestnut hair in a low ponytail, the royal coordinated her blouse with £5 gold hooped earrings from Accessorize – so glam!

