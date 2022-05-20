Zara Tindall stuns in most dazzling dress at charity balll alongside brother Peter Phillips - photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall attended the Tusk Ball at the Natural History Museum on Thursday night, and was joined by fellow royals and celebrities, including Strictly Come Dancing stars. The 41-year-old dressed perfectly for the occasion in a dramatic never before seen gown.

Princess Anne's daughter isn't a regular at glitzy red carpet events so it was a treat to see Zara in a metallic satin floaty gown which she accessorised with a pair of silver stilettos and a matching handbag. Zara's unique dress looked like a work of art, with dashes of silver and the subtlest lilac and red hues mixed together.

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall's love story

Zara completed her look with dainty silver drop earrings, and she kept her makeup looking natural and fuss-free. We love Zara's platinum blonde hair swept back into a neat low chignon.

Zara stuns in sweeping silver and grey

It was a family affair as Zara was joined by her brother, Peter Phillips.

Siblings Zara and Philips close bond

The Queen's eldest grandchildren embraced one another as they posed for the cameras and looked thrilled to be supporting the wildlife conservation charity together.

Zara's abstract printed dress, thought to be by Ba&sh, looked stunning as the sunset against the backdrop of the Natural History Museum's beautiful stonework. It is an ideal dress for early summer evening events and we have found a similarly lovely dress by the same brand.

Printed metallic dress, £98 was £325, The Outnet

This 'Pisy' printed metallic jacquard maxi wrap dress by Ba&sh is now on sale at just £98 which is 70% off from the original £325 price.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev also attended the Tusk Ball

Also in attendance at the Tusk Ball were celebrities Deborah Meaden, and former Strictly stars Rachel Riley and her husband Pasha Kovalev. The glitzy Tusk charity event took place inside Hintze Hall and sought to help raise vital funds to amplify impactful conservation work across Africa.

