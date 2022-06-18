Princess Beatrice’s fashion statement you missed - but will definitely want

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice attended the first day of Royal Ascot in an ethereal summer frock, joining her family for the quintessentially British occasion. All eyes were on the royal’s floral dress from Australian It-girl brand Zimmerman, but did you spot her added fashion statement within the outfit?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter gave her look a contemporary twist through her choice of stand-out accessory – a personalised initial wicker clutch bag. The item, which would make for the sweetest gift, featured a classic woven effect with black text brandishing the princess’ initials.

The mother-of-one held the accessory in her right hand as she posed for the cameras with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who looked dapper in a top hat, black tails, black trousers, a stone-hued waistcoat, a white shirt and smart pink tie.

The Queen’s granddaughter complemented her seasonal clutch with a floral straw headband, crafting an outfit that exuded South of France summer charm.

The Princess looked radiant with her unique accessory

The 33-year-old was a vision of femininity in her Zimmerman number, which boasted romantic puff sleeves, a wistful pink floral rose pattern and a cotton and silk-blend jacquard material.

The bag displayed Princess Beatrice's initials

Love Princess Beatrice’s striking accessory? We’ve found the perfect lookalike which the royal would also approve of. This raffia box clutch bag featuring personalised initial detail will infuse any outfit with a touch of playfulness. Elegant pearl lettering nods to a regal sentiment while the wicker backdrop offers an ageless appeal.

Luxury Personalised Raffia Box Clutch Bag, £68.63, Etsy

For the second day of Ascot, Princess Beatrice sported a heavenly white, close-fitting dress which came complete with pleats at the skirt, a high neckline, short sleeves and added a traditional boater hat with contrasting navy detail.

She wore her auburn hair swept back from her face, revealing a natural beauty blend to complement her radiant cream attire. She was again accompanied by her husband, who looked suave in his suit and top hat.

