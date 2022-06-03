Princess Beatrice is elegant in blue for the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Beatrice wore the most stunning blue dress with matching hat for the Service of Thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson chose a buttoned-front long-sleeved blue dress by Beulah for the special event, teaming the outfit with a chic matching hat with bow detail and a sophisticated blue clutch bag

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the service

The royal was accompanied by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for the event, the pair all smiles as they entered the cathedral together.

Beatrice's dress is the Ahana Chambre dress by Beulah, which retails for £775 on the brand's website.

If you love the look but are after something with a smaller price tag, John Lewis has a lovely lookalike, and its only £89.

Finery Adaria Midi Satin Back Crepe Dress, £89, John Lewis

The new mother chose a pretty makeup look, accentuating her eyes with a sweep of black liner and wore her hair in a long ponytail, with her hair in glamorous waves.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in blue

Also in attendance at the event were Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined for the thanksgiving service.

The service at St Paul's Cathedral

The Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign was held at London's famous St Paul’s Cathedral, home of Great Paul, the largest church bell in the country, which was rung before the Service.

Guests will hear a new Anthem by Judith Weir, Master of The Queen’s Music, that sets to music words from the third Chapter of the Book of Proverbs.

The special service is part of a series of celebrations for Her Majesty between 2 and 5 June, which sees the people of the United Kingdom come together to celebrate the historic milestone. The four days of celebrations include an array of public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.

