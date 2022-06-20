Crown Princess Mary just wore one of Kate Middleton's least favourite shades 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock lately, you’ll know orange is a key fashion trend for 2022, and it looks like Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has been taking notes.

The Danish royal looked stunning as she arrived at the Dutch-Danish business conference at New Babylon in The Hague, Netherlands. The 50-year-old looked vibrant wearing an orange two piece suit with an orange camisole, and nude accessories.

If you’re looking to copy the look of the stylish royal, we’ve found this Oasis suit which is near-identical.

GET PRINCESS MARY'S LOOK

Premium Longline Orange Blazer, £103, with matching wide-leg trousers, £63.20, both Oasis

Beautifully crafted in a premium fabric, this orange suit is made to last. The blazer, with glossy gold buttons and a double breasted fit, is going to become the hero item in your wardrobe. The fit is true to size. For the trousers, you have the option of the wide-leg style, or a slimline peg style.

Orange Tailored Jacket, £125, and matching trousers, £65, both Karen Millen

Kare Millen also stocks a gorgeous orange suit, perfect for a wedding you might have this summer.

Linen Blend Slimline Orange Blazer, £59, and matching trousers, £39.50, both Marks & Spencer

This suit from Marks & Spencer is selling out fast, so if this orange is more for you, you know what to do!

Princess Mary has gone for the triple threat, teaming it with an orange vest underneath. We think she likes this colour, don’t you?!

Funnily enough, while Crown Princess Mary and the Duchess of Cambridge have similar taste in clothes, orange is a colour we rarely see Kate wear. And we definitely haven’t seen her in anything as bright as this orange suit!

Duchess Kate shocked fashion fans when she wore orange during a tour of Jamaica

Here's Kate in a seldom-seen orange look. Kate suited up for her meeting with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness during the recent royal tour of the Caribbean. She looked flawless in an Alexander McQueen white suit and elegant tangerine silk blouse by Ridley, which she complemented with a vintage pale orange vintage handbag with bamboo handle and white Jimmy Choo heels. But this colour is very rare when it comes to Kate’s sartorial choices.

However, HELLO! can reveal that the lack of orange in Kate's wardrobe is likely to be because the shade just doesn’t suit her. Colour analyst Gabriella Winters of Chromology UK explained: "I think the answer lies in DNA and Kate's awareness of how certain colours [are] less flattering compared to other colours."

She continued: "People absorb and reflect the same colours differently depending on their unique biological makeup. When a colour is placed adjacent to your face, it will reflect its wavelength onto you."

Wearing the right colours can make you appear healthier, more radiant and make your eyes and hair shades 'pop'. However, the wrong ones can have the opposite effect. "Yellowish or greenish casts from too-warm colours are common, greyish or reddish casts from too-cool colours are also typical."

