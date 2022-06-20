Sophie Wessex shares rare personal message as she celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary Sunday was a special day for the family

There was cause for great celebrations for the Wessex family on Sunday.

Not only was it Father's Day, but it also marked the Earl and Countess of Wessex's 23rd wedding anniversary.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex handles Marilyn Monore moment in New York with style and grace

Prince Edward and Sophie tied the knot on 19 June 1999 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and have since gone on to welcome two children together – Lady Louise, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14.

While the couple chose to spend their anniversary privately at their family home, Bagshot Park, Sophie did release a rare personal message, shared on the official Royal Family Instagram account.

Sophie shared a powerful personal message on Instagram

Rather than focus on her own celebrations, the 57-year-old chose to shine a spotlight on victims of sexual violence to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

Sophie and Edward – the Queen's youngest child - had been together for six years before their marriage. They first met in 1987 while Sophie was working for Capital Radio, and started dating in 1993 after reuniting at a charity function.

Sunday marked Edward and Sophie's 23rd wedding anniversary

The couple are considered among the most down-to-earth royals despite the fact their public profile has increased in recent years.

It's something they have instilled in their children, who, despite their lineage, are unlikely to ever take on official royal roles.

"We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living," Sophie told The Sunday Times in 2020.

The couple are proud parents to Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

The Countess also spoke lovingly about her husband and his role within their family.

"He is very good at barbecues, and the children love those. He takes our son fishing, does a lot of riding with our daughter, he is very engaged as a father."

