Kate Middleton's high heel collection has a sassy revamp - did you notice?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big power player in the world of fashion. Everything she wears sells out; they don't call it the 'Kate Effect' for nothing you know!

READ: Kate Middleton's cape dress causes a major celebrity fashion trend

The wife of Prince William is known predominantly for her incredible dress collection, not as much for her shoes. Until now.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate view stunning new painted portrait of themselves

Until recently, the mother-of-three often wears a pair of simple nude high heels, or black court shoes. In the past, Kate put the L.K Bennett 'Sledge high heel pumps' on the map. In 2011, they quickly became her to-go-to shoes which she wore frequently up until 2014.

MORE: 19 times Kate Middleton wowed with her iconic Wimbledon outfits

The comfortable, durable heels are still available today and are ideal if you want to add a polished tone to your outfit.

Kate wearing Alessandra Rich shoes

Earlier this month, we saw Kate attend a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. The Duchess opted to recycle one of her favourite looks for the occasion, wearing her 'Flippy Wiggle Dress' from Suzannah London.

Alessandra Rich shoes, £540, Farfetch

She teamed the frock with a pair of two-tone slingback heels from Alessandra Rich. The contrasting black toe cap was quite different from her regular style.

Kate wearing her blue Aquazzura shoes

A few weeks before, the 40-year-old headed to the service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter, wearing a stunning blue coat dress. She teamed it with the most gorgeous sling back shoes that came complete with a sparkling strap by Aquazzura.

Aquazzura Love Link 105 slingback pumps, £810, My Theresa

It was fab to see Kate rock a bit of glitter!

READ: Love Kate Middleton’s Manolo Blahnik Hangisi shoes? Here's where to buy them

Last week, Kate went all Carrie Bradshaw on us, wearing a pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi satin pumps in the new portrait of herself and Prince William, which was unveiled at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

Kate and William's portrait

In the painting, Kate teamed the stunning satin pumps with her The Vampire’s Wife metallic midi dress in the most elegant forest green shade. Lush!

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 70mm appliqué satin pumps, £875, Farfetch

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.