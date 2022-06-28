Loved Kate Middleton’s floral wrap dress? We’ve found the best lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton is no stranger to a floral maxi dress - but her blue wrap-around Boden dress is one that royal fans go crazy for. While Kate's exact midi dress is no longer available to shop, we’ve just found the best lookalike.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported the Boden dress during a video call with new parents and midwives for UK Mental Health Awareness Week, as well as for the Cambridges’ family Christmas card back in 2019 - and we can’t get enough of the look.

The embroidered wrap dress from Monsoon is a dead ringer for the Duchess' best-selling dress, and it's available to buy now. If you love it you better hurry though, as it’s selling fast.

Willa embroidered wrap dress, £160, Monsoon

The wrap dress features a flowing maxi skirt with feminine bishop sleeves, tying in at the waist for a flattering finish. Made from recycled fabric, the dress comes in the prettiest sky blue shade, with embroidered florals and added detailing across the hem. Stunning!

It's the perfect piece for summer thanks to the floral embroidery and gorgeous blue shade - and it will make the most beautiful wedding guest dress with its elegant design. We recommend teaming it with a pair of pastel pink heels and gold jewellery to round off the royally-approved ensemble.

WATCH: Kate Middleton surprises mother and newborn baby with video call

The Monsoon dress has received glowing reviews, with one happy shopper writing: “The dress looked so lovely in photos but even more beautiful than photos could show. Perfect colour blue and all the embroidery is wonderfully made”. Another added: “Bought this dress to wear to my daughter's wedding. Absolutely love it. Good fit and comfortable to wear”.

If you want to dress like the Duchess then grab the Monsoon midi dress before it sells out!

