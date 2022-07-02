Royal Style Watch: From Sophie Wessex’s suit to Zara Tindall’s Wimbledon whites

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The royal ladies have been overwhelmingly generous with their sartorial combinations this week. An eclectic array of summer-ready looks sported by these stylish royals have flooded our screens, providing us with plenty of style inspiration.

The Countess of Wessex had a string of pink moments – in the form of both dresses and suits, while Zara Tindall aptly opted for white as she attended Wimbledon 2022. Lady Amelia Windsor infused this week’s round-up with some casual cool-girl charm in jeans, while across the seas Queen Letizia of Spain sashayed in multiple operatic ensembles.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was all about the glamorous balloon sleeves and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden served up a series of the most enchanting dresses to date. Keep scrolling to take a look at our favourite looks from the royal fashionists this week…

The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex looked pretty in pink at a garden party

Sophie Wessex looked pretty in pink as she joined her husband Prince Edward and other royals for a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. She sported a Grecian-style dress by Suzannah London, which she paired with some classic Prada pumps and a beautiful feathered hat.

Sophie rocked another gorgeous pink look on Wednesday

The mother-of-two rocked a pink power suit by Gabriela Hearst for the Riccarton Service in Scotland. Featuring a blush pink hue, a tailored fit and a relaxed fit, the suit was teamed with a pair of mustard and purple suede heels by Penelope Chilvers to craft a playful colour block combination.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall donned a white shirt dress from Ralph Lauren to watch the tennis at Wimbledon

Zara Tindall joined her husband Mike Tindall for a sun-soaked day at Wimbledon, looking radiant in a crisp white shirt dress by Ralph Lauren. The 41-year-old royal arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet in the pristine frock, which she elevated with wicker wedges and a classic Aspinal of London navy quilted handbag.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor kept things casual in jeans and trainers

Lady Amelia Windsor swapped her Glastonbury get-up for jeans and a Brora tank top as she attended the first birthday party of Baja-Nihon restaurant Los Mochis in Notting Hill. Prince Harry’s cousin looked laid back yet chic in the low-key cashmere ensemble as she graced the star-studded scene in West London.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain stood out in a bright pink midi dress

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Royal Theatre with the companions of the participants in the NATO Summit on Thursday, looking incredible in a fuchsia Carolina Herrera number. The radiant bespoke dress by the royally-approved designer featured a sleeveless silhouette, sweet button-down detailing, elegant darting and a fit and flare midi skirt cut.

She teamed the striking frock with a pair of nude slingback leather pumps – also made by the luxury brand.

The royal gave off Kate Middleton vibes in a polka dot dress

The Spanish royal looked dazzling as she attended a dinner for the delegations of Heads of State and Government attending the 32nd NATO Summit. She opted for a dramatic look that exuded gothic glamour for the event – donning a black billowing gown by The 2nd Skin Co, featuring a sleeveless silhouette, a rounded neckline, a thin black belt, sumptuous taffeta material and bow detailing.

Letizia nailed gothic glamour in a black taffeta ballgown

Queen Letizia channeled Duchess Kate as she sported the duchess’ favourite polka dot print trend. The 49-year-old was spotted heading to a meeting at the Royal Palace of La Granja of San Ildefonso wearing a new polka dot dress by Laura Bernal.

Boasting a neutral colour palette of beige and white in addition to a fifties flair, the dress was a romantic addition to the Spanish queen’s wardrobe.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima turned heads in a colourful cape dress

Queen Maxima attended a concert at the Wiener Konzerthausa looking divine in sophisticated cape gown featuring a striking diagonal tonal contrast of caramel black and red. She completed the look with a simple pair of black suede heels, creating an ensemble perfect for a swanky evening bash.

The royal looked absolutely angelic in a Stella McCartney one-shoulder gown

The blonde royal caught attention in a crisp white Stella McCartney gown showcasing an asymmetrical one-shoulder silhouette and a sweeping floor-length train with a single balloon sleeve. She added a touch of sparkle to her timeless aesthetic by clasping a gold Lady Dior bag. Talk about arm candy envy.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria stepped out in a lovely lilac midi

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looked divine in lilac as she joined the UN’s Ocean Conference in Lisbon. The ethereal royal slipped on the satin number for the smart event which featured short puff sleeves, ruched detailing, a gentle V-neck and an ankle-length cut. A pair of lavender suede heels and a coordinating Prada clutch finessed her fairytale outfit.

The brunette beauty wowed in florals at the UN’s Ocean Conference in Lisbon

Last but not least, the Swedish princess struck dress envy in us all with this charming floral frock. A pistachio backdrop, feminine ditsy print, short sleeves, a round neckline and a ruffle trim made for the ultimate summer garden party get-up. The royal slipped on some white sneakers and a pair of Celine sunglasses, composing a dreamy off-duty look.

