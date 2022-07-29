Kate Middleton is going to LOVE Aspinal’s bold bags

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton’s fashion confidence has grown over the years and we love it when she ditches the neutrals and embraces bold, bright colours.

Seeing Kate wear punchy pinks, emerald greens and azure blues makes our hearts soar! And it won’t be long before the Duchess of Cambridge is adding these new colourful Aspinal bags to her already impressive handbag collection.

Kate’s no stranger to the British luxury label, with the Midi Mayfair design one of her style pillars. She is such a fan of the bag that she has it in multiple colourways, including the sweetest lavender and classic black.

Now the brand has tapped into fashion’s love affair with all things zesty and juicy with a new range of styles in the shade of the season – orange.

Milly Bag in Smooth Marmalade, £295/$390, Aspinal of London

There’s the new Milly bag, with a trendy chain handle, also available in sand, ivory, and black.

Ella Bag in Smooth Marmalade, £395/$520, Aspinal of London

The satchel-style Ella is made from full-grain leather and gives us minimalist vibes.

Ella Phone Pouch in Smooth Marmalade, £125/$165, Aspinal of London

And even a cute phone holder bag in the same shade, too.

Aspinal has also released Kate’s favourite Mayfair bag in the marmalade shade, complete with an ombre effect. We can see Kate carrying this throughout the summer, can’t you?

Midi Mayfair in Marmalade Ombre, £595/$785, Aspinal of London

And if Kate needs something a bit roomier, there’s always the classic Midi London Tote in orange.

Midi London Tote in Marmalade Pebble, £550/$725, Aspinal of London

As well as a new stunning blue colour called azure.

Midi London Tote in Azure Pebble, £550/$725, Aspinal of London

Joining the line-up of new Aspinal styles is the Mini Madison bag. We love the smooth ivory colourway, and chances are, Kate will too.

Mini Madison in Smooth Ivory, £495/$655, Aspinal of London

