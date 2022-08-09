Everyone knows that the late Princess Diana was a bona fide fashion icon. The royal was a style queen - from her off-duty cycling shorts to her crisp sharp suits and stunning jewellery.

The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry never put a foot wrong when it came to her outfits and still inspires trends today.

One of the styles she did particularly well, was of course, the little black dress. Black was a great colour on the Princess; it made her blonde locks stand out and her big blue eyes sparkle.

We've rounded up her best black dresses, which one is your favourite? Keep scrolling…

In 1997, Diana looked positively phenomenal as she arrived at the 100th birthday celebration of the Tate Gallery in London, wearing a figure-hugging, sparkling LBD designed by Jacques Azagury. It fitted the royal like a glove and the emerald jewellery gave it a bold kick.

Choosing Jacques Azagury once again, Diana jetted off to New York in 1996 where she received the Humanitarian of the Year award from Henry Kissinger. The dress had delicate spaghetti straps and lace detail at the bust. Beautiful!

We adore the frock Diana wore to the film premiere of Apollo 13 in 1995. The blonde was snapped meeting actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson Prince. The style was pretty short with bold corseted detail.

We couldn't talk about LBDs without mentioning this iconic garment! The press nicknamed this 'The Revenge Dress' as Diana and Charles' marriage had broken down and the royal was trying to move on with her life. When she arrived at London's Serpentine Gallery in a gown by Christina Stambolian in 1994, it became one of her most famous fashion moments.

This dress was of the maxi variety and features seriously fashion-forward gold chain detail. This kind of style is super popular today, so Diana really was very directional in this Bellville Sassoon gown. Diana wore the style to meet William Baldwin at the London premiere of the film Backdraft in July 1991.

How cool is this strapless, black velvet dress with gold buttons? Designed by Victor Edelstein, Diana wore it to the film premiere of Postcards from the Edge at the Odeon Leicester Square on January 23, 1991.

In 1987, Princess Diana attended an event in Germany.

She wore the Spencer Tiara, which went perfectly with her black dress By Victor Edelstein. Exquisite!

