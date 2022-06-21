Princess Diana's iconic Wimbledon jewellery goes on display for the first time The Tiffany & Co. Exhibition is here...

The late Princess Diana had some truly incredible jewellery moments and they will never be forgotten. From her fabulous hoop earrings to her world-famous engagement ring, the former wife of Prince Charles knew how to make a statement with gems and jewels of every variety.

Luckily, there are so many stunning photographs of the royal that we can look back on, and sometimes, there are even exhibitions showcasing her past-loved items.

Take a trip to Tiffany & Co's 'Vision & Virtuosity' exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London. The brand has been in London for over 150 years; with a whopping nine stores all around the capital and the exhibit celebrates this landmark. Nestled amongst the historic artefacts are a pair of Princess Diana's earrings and a matching bracelet she wore at Wimbledon in 1994.

Diana's gold woven style earrings were part of the Tiffany Signature Series that was released in 1992.

Princess Diana wearing Tiffany & Co. jewellery at Wimbledon 1994

The chunky style is no longer available today, but clearly inspired many designs as you can still purchase sets that look very similar. Diana wore the style with a red sleeveless shirt set and also a monochrome dress at Wimbledon, watching the game with her son Prince William.

Diana's Tiffany jewellery she wore in this picture is on display at the Saatchi Gallery

The free exhibition, which can be booked via the Tiffany & Co. app, is a seven-section journey through Tiffany’s history, featuring over 400 unique objects that have defined the House since 1837.

'Vision & Virtuosity' is open at the Saatchi Gallery now until August 19

If you love Truman Capote’s 1958 adaptation of the Breakfast at Tiffany's film, Audrey Hepburn's Givenchy gown is on display, alongside the original script.

There's designs by the late Elsa Peretti, and stunning pieces by Paloma Picasso and so many diamonds, including the Tiffany yellow diamond that has only been worn publicly four times, including the necks of Audrey, Lady Gaga and Beyonce.

The Tiffany 'Vision & Virtuosity Exhibitions' is open at the Saatchi Gallery now until August 19. Book your tickets before they sell out.

