Kate Middleton's plane outfit is unlike any other - you'll be surprised

We still can't get over the viral Tik Tok video that featured the Duchess of Cambridge catching a commercial flight on Sunday with two of her children, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The trio, plus nannies, were heading to Scotland where they are thought to be spending the latter part of the school holidays at Balmoral. How lovely!

Now, we don't know about you, but when we travel by plane, we tend to value comfort above all. So, it's all about the tracksuits and trainers; something that doesn't matter if it creases.

But Kate, who is the future Queen, still stuck to her impeccable dress sense, donning a delightful ensemble that looked immaculate. According to Royal Fashion Police's Instagram account, Kate looked to be wearing her very chic 'Belted Jacket in Ivy Green' by Really Wild Clothing, a olive green skirt and a gorgeous pair of J.Crew loafers, and she carried a smart bag by Smythson.

Kate was spotted on a plane

We love this classic, autumnal look and it meant that the mother-of-three looked pristine at all times.

Kate's shoes:

Kate wore these past-season J.Crew shoes

The Tik Tok user that shared the video shared some snippets from the flight, too. They wrote: "She even got up half way through the flight to get her daughter's iPad.

Kate's bag:

'Panama' camera bag in taupe brown, £495, Smythson

"And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at row behind her to talk to her son. No one on board took any photos or videos. Just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother, but there was a buzz on board."

The Cambridges are heading to Balmoral for the last weeks of August, the Queen's idyllic residence in the Scottish Highlands. It's been a royal tradition for a number of decades for the royal family to spend the holidays there since Queen Victoria acquired the estate, and Her Majesty has followed suit, visiting as a young Princess, a young mother and then as a monarch.

