Wow! Everyone's saying this Anthropologie blouse is just like Meghan Markle's

When Meghan Markle makes an appearance, we always pay attention! For the Duchess' Archetype podcast debut she looked chic and casual in a striped tie neck blouse - and there's a nearly identical one at Anthropologie.

The £95 'Maeve' Tie-Neck Blouse is still available in all sizes, from XS to 3XL, but we think it will sell out as soon as royal fans track it down! The top is so versatile, and would great with anything from jeans to a pencil skirt or trousers.

Duchess Meghan wore a chic striped tie-neck blouse for her podcast debut

Duchess Meghan wore the laid-back blouse as she kicked off her first-ever Archetype podcast on Spotify, entitled “The Misconception of Ambition”, sitting down for a chat with BFF Serena Williams.

Maeve tie-neck blouse, £95 / $120, Anthropologie

In a video to promote the launch the mother-of-two looked stylish but comfortable in the top and relaxed beige relaxed trousers as she promised to show “the real me” in her weekly podcast.

"People should expect the real me in this and probably the me they have never gotten to know," she says in the short teaser, adding: "I’m just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered."

