Camilla Queen Consort encapsulates elegance in sleek dress for King Charles' ascension

Camilla, Queen Consort looked beautiful as she attended her husband King Charles III's ascension on Saturday morning. Following the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III ascended to the throne to become the country's King and head of state.

For the momentous occasion, The Queen Consort wore a simple yet classic black dress featuring a V-neck with scalloped lace detail and long sleeves. She completed her look with some black tights and black point-toe heels.

A natural makeup look consisting of an even skin tone, a dark lip and a touch of blush was complemented by her timeless hairstyle – her signature blonde blow dry.

In terms of jewellery, Camilla sported her favourite string of pearls, some pearl stud earrings, a blue and gold Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and a black leather watch. Now that she is the Queen Consort, she will have access to the Queen's stunning collection of precious jewels, part of which are housed at the Tower of London. The rest of the glittering collection are part of a private collection, with pieces expected to be passed dow n through the Windsor family.

The Queen Consort wore a black dress with a lace trim for the event

On Friday, Camilla, Queen Consort made an elegant appearance alongside her husband as they returned to London on Friday following the Queen's death.

Camilla also wore black as she arrived at Buckingham Palace on Friday

The 75-year-old royal was simply dressed for the sombre yet moving occasion, elevating her black mourning dress with her favourite three-strand pearl necklace. Met with cries of 'God Save the King', Charles and Camilla shook hands with emotional royal fans as they made their way into Buckingham Palace following an emotionally fraught 24 hours at Balmoral in Scotland.

The Queen Consort, whose new title is purely ceremonial, was smartly clad in a fit-and-flare dress with a subtle V-neck slit. She complemented the attire with simple black heels, tights and a bouffant blow-dry.

Camilla kept her accessories simple, adorning her outfit with a diamond-studded knot brooch, which she has worn in the past, and her favourite pearls. The jewels are synonymous with her iconic anniversary portrait with Charles, making them a fitting choice to mark his debut as King.

