The style secret Princess Beatrice and Camilla share They always look stylish!

Princess Beatrice and The Duchess of Cornwall each have their own distinctive and elegant senses of style, but what you may not have realised is the one thing their fashion choices have in common.

While both royals enjoy wearing jewellery, neither of them have pierced ears – but that doesn't hold them back.

SEE: 12 adorable times Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice co-ordinated their outfits

Last month, the Princess attended a charity event in a fabulous sparkling pair of earrings as she attended the charity preview night of A Gallop Through History with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Not only did the mum-of-one look gorgeous in a maxi dress by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands, The Vampire's Wife, but she wore a show-stopping pair of silver feathered earrings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice pays touching compliment to the Queen

Unlike her sister, Princess Eugenie has pierced ears, and the older Princess has never publicly spoken about her decision to not pierce her ears.

SEE: Duchess Camilla reveals £220 beach bag - it's so chic

MORE: Duchess of Cornwall issues beautiful portrait to celebrate 75th birthday

Camilla, however, has shared that she never plans to change her mind! Speaking to British Vogue earlier this year in honour of her 75th birthday, the Duchess hinted that it was something that had never appealed to her.

Neither royal wants to pierce their ears

Talking about being a grandmother, she said: "You know the nice thing about being a grandmother is that you can spoil them occasionally, give them more of the things that their parents forbid them to have.

"The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it’s rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny coloured hair and stuff."

The duo with their family at Trooping the Colour in 2017

Reflecting upon her own decision not to have her ears pierced, the Duchess continued: "[The grandchildren] will try to persuade me, but nothing's going to pierce my ears."

However, like her younger relative, not having pierced ears has not stopped the royal from sporting an array of luxurious earrings.

From pearl drops to Van Cleef and Arpel’s diamond-encrusted ear-candy, the duchess has debuted a glittering host of beautiful jewels across the years.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.