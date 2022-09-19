Countess Wessex's poignant funeral brooch she last wore alongside the Queen The royal's brooch had a special meaning

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday, and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar's wife Countess of Wessex and Forfar wore an extra special brooch for the occasion.

The royal was pictured wearing a black coat dress with subtle embroidered floral pattern all over, which she teamed with a ladylike trilby-style tilted hat. Her lapel featured a sparkling brooch, which had a significant meaning.

WATCH: Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex wipe away tears at funeral

Her eye-catching piece features two strawberries, in a mixture of black and silver diamonds. The last time Sophie wore it in public, she was in the presence of the Queen at Royal Ascot in 2014, which will make the fact she has worn it today at the state funeral all the more poignant.

Sophie Wessex selected a special brooch for the funeral

The shape of the brooch could be of significance too as royal chef Darren Grady has revealed that Her Majesty used to enjoy fresh British strawberries while spending time at Balmoral.

The monarch, herself, was rarely pictured without one of her beautiful brooches. What will happen to the Queen's brooches, you may be wondering? Many of Her Majesty's glittering jewels will remain belonging to the Crown Estate, and therefore could feature in museums and royal displays. Other pieces will be inherited by the new monarch, King Charles III.

The royal was pictured wearing the same brooch in 2014

All of the key members of the royal family attended the funeral King Charles III and Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel in Windsor. Philip was originally laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel, but he will be transferred to join the Queen.

The last time Sophie wore the brooch she was alongside Her Majesty

As well as members of the royal family, there were many heads of state present. Among the VIP guests at the ceremony are US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, who made their way inside Westminster at 10.10am having travelled over from America to pay their respects.

