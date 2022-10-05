Princess Beatrice rocks biker boots and leather - and must-have coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there is one royal who has honed her craft when it comes to seasonal dressing, then it's Princess Beatrice. The royal was born to dress in autumnal hues - and so we once again look back to her for a healthy dose of October style inspiration.

Princess Beatrice was snapped out and about by the MailOnline looking lovely in Ulla Johnson's 'Maxine Belted Gathered Wool-Felt Jacket' in tan. Featuring an eighties shoulder, voluminous puff sleeves, a belted wrap effect, a collarless rounded neckline and long sleeves, the garment is set to be a hit for autumn.

The mother-of-one completed her tonal aesthetic by slipping on a knee-length black skater skirt with a flippy silhouette, a pair of black tights and some ebony leather, multi-strap boots by Maje Paris.

A black nylon laptop carrier by Tumi Travel displaying modest gold hardware was strapped across her front – for all her working day essentials.

The royal knows how to craft a lovely autumn outfit

In terms of makeup, the princess went au naturel, accentuating her flawless alabaster skin and striking features. She wore her silky locks down loose, which perfectly complemented the shade of her jacket and practically melted into the rich auburn colour scheme of her outfit.

Fans loved Princess Beatrice's autumn-ready aesthetic. "Love the coat colour," one wrote, while another penned: "That colour is great on her!" A third added: "Young, chic mum. Beatrice looks great," and a fourth agreed, noting: "LOVE! She looks fantastic. All the elements work well together."

Princess Beatrice loves a tan-toned coat

Sadly, Princess Beatrice's coat has sold out online – but that hasn't stopped us from finding a luxurious alternative.

Wool Blend Hooded Belted Wrap Coat, £149, Marks and Spencer

This wool-blend wrap coat comes in a traditional regular fit, with a detachable belt at the middle for a figure-enhancing shape. According to the M&S website: "A hooded neckline gives ultimate cosiness during the colder months."

Style the piece with some mid-wash blue straight-leg jeans, a crisp white shirt or T-shirt and a pair of white sneakers for an off-duty charm. Hook a sleek black leather handbag on your arm and you have yourself a contemporary yet enticing autumn outfit.

