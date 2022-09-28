Princess Beatrice's Self-Portrait dress looks mighty like this high street steal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's hard to believe it's been a little over two weeks since Queen Elizabeth II passed away. A few days before her state funeral, some members of the royal family attended a vigil at Westminster Hall.

Mother-of-one Princess Beatrice, Her Majesty's granddaughter, looked poised and elegant for the occasion, stepping out in a belted blazer-style dress by Self-Portrait. Known as the 'Tailored Crepe and Chiffon Midi Dress,' it consisted of a blazer and built-in skirt and was very well designed.

WATCH: The Queen's grandchildren arrive for their vigil

Costing £420, it's a past season buy that sadly is no longer available. However, we've found an incredible high street dupe from Karen Millen that looks uncanny.

Known as the 'Structured Crepe Forever Pleated Midi Dress' it costs £183.20, and has the same belted waist, blazer and pleated skirt. All sizes are currently available should you wish to invest.

Princess Beatrice wearing her Self Portrait dress

Beatrice's dress is clearly a popular choice. At Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, another royal lady donned the frock.

Flora Vesterberg, Princess Alexandra's granddaughter, looked sombre in the sleek black ensemble to attend the event, and royal fans were quick to notice the royal wardrobe recycling.

Flora Vesterberg wore Beatrice's dress at the Queen's funeral

The royal family put on a united front for the sombre occasion, which saw the Queen's heartbroken children King Charles III, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, and her grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, walk behind the coffin as part of the funeral procession.

Princess Beatrice's dress looks just like a style the Princess of Wales wore. Kate memorably wore the same iconic Self-Portrait blazer dress in white at the reception for Hold Still, and again at the Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace this summer - so we know it's a timeless piece in her wardrobe.

