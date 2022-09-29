We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the end of the royal period of mourning, members of the royal family have been heading out for different outings, with Princess Beatrice heading out on Thursday.

DISCOVER: Is this why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie don't follow royal tradition?

The royal looked gorgeous as she attended the 8th annual Lady Garden Foundation Ladies Lunch. The foundation was founded in 2014 and aims to raise awareness of gynaecological cancers, with the Lady Garden Campaign launching to raise funds and awareness and encourage women who may feel embarrassed to go and get tested.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice supported by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after Windsor service

At the event, Beatrice looked gorgeous as she styled out one of her go-to black coats, which had a bow wrapped around the middle.

SHOP: Princess Beatrice's Self-Portrait dress looks mighty like this high street steal

MORE: Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's special bond that other royals can't relate to

She finished off her ensemble with a pair of sleek black tights and matching shoes, but added some hints of colour with a gorgeous green beret and crocodile-skin clutch bag.

The royal wore her auburn locks down, allowing her luscious tresses to flow past her shoulders.

Beatrice looked flawless at the event

Beatrice's ensemble will likely cost someone a lot of money to replicate, but thankfully her clutch bag was an affordable lookalike on Ted Baker.

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice's sporty secret to super toned legs

MORE: Princess Beatrice's ethereal Self-Portrait dress was worn by another royal at Queen's funeral

The little envelope pouch costs £40, and alongside green it is also available in blue and black.

For the Queen's state funeral, which was held on 19 September, Beatrice opted for a lace-sheathed black dress that was the epitome of sophistication.

Croc Detail Debossed Envelope Pouch, £40.00, Ted Baker

The 34-year-old royal looked fashion-forward in an ebony single-breasted cropped dinner jacket by The Kooples and a structured knee-length dress by Louis Vuitton as she arrived at Westminster Abbey on the arm of her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

PHOTOS: Royal bug brooches: 12 times royals looked fly in insect-themed jewels

DISCOVER: How the royal family comforted each other following emotional tributes

She finished off her look with a stunning pillbox hat, alongside a pair of tights and black heels that perfectly suited the sombre occasion.

The royal wore her silky long locks down loose and held in place by her feminine headwear. She let her perfect locks cascade down her back in her go-to glamorous style.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.