Princess Beatrice makes us really want this £4 royal headband lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Last week, the beautiful Princess Beatrice was snapped at the 8th annual Lady Garden Foundation Ladies Lunch.

READ: Princess Beatrice's hair - her secret royal blow-dry revealed

The foundation was founded in 2014 and aims to raise awareness of gynaecological cancers, with the Lady Garden Campaign launching to raise funds and awareness and encourage women who may feel embarrassed to go and get tested.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice talks about secret wedding

Looking as gorgeous as ever, the daughter of Prince Andrew wore a little black dress, a smart coat by Red Valentino and she added one of her favourite accessories she is known for - a headband.

READ: How Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice followed in aunt Sophie Wessex's footsteps

Her crowning glory was by designer brand Jennifer Behr and although it's a past season buy, you can still pick it up in navy blue. It does have a pretty eye-watering price tag at £157, however.

Princess Beatrice wearing her Jennifer Behr headband last week

But never fear; we've found a hugely similar style that even comes with an idential knot at the top of the band. It costs just £4 from Claire's Accessories. Bargain!

Beatrice's headband:

Jennifer Behr twist velvet headband, £157, My Theresa

Speaking of headwear, one of our favourite headbands the redhead royal has worn has to be during Trooping the Colour back in June.

Royal lookalike:

Satin knotted headband in emerald green, £4, Claire's

The royal rocked a beautiful Vampire's Wife floral dress for the special event as she joined her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to watch the military procession that departs from Buckingham Palace and travels along the Mall to Horse Guards Parade and back again.

You may also like:

Black knot headband, £69, Slip

She accessorised with the most over-the-top headband with sparkling embellishment, the perfect accessory to top off her understated look. Stunning!

MORE: Princess Beatrice's Self-Portrait dress looks mighty like this high street steal

Princess Eugenie's older sister wore her most directional outfit to date in 2018 as she lit up the red carpet at the Met Gala. She topped off her deep purple Alberta Ferretti dress with a selection of bedazzled headbands which gave the illusion of a crown.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.