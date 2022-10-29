Queen Letizia's daughter Princess Leonor stuns in sequin mini dress - and it may be her most stylish look yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Leonor has proven that she's following mother Queen Letizia's footsteps with her stylish fashion choices - and we think this may be her best look yet.

RELATED: Royal Style Watch: From Duchess Meghan's leather trousers to Queen Letizia's daring dress

SHOP: Sequin dresses are absolutely everywhere right now and we're not complaining

The Princess of Asturias looked stunning in a Michael Kors tulle mini dress with a bold palm tree print and sequin detailing, which she wore on Friday to attend the Princesa de Asturias awards.

Palm sequinned mini dress, was £520, now £208, Michael Kors

The 16-year-old teamed the dress with a pair of black Carolina Herrera croc-effect pumps with a slight heel, along with the prettiest silver Chanel plumme earrings, which have previously been worn by her mother, the Queen of Spain.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Princess Leonor styled her blonde locks in a plaited updo to highlight her pretty features. Opting for a soft makeup look, the Spanish royal wore a flutter of mascara, a touch of blush, and a matte pink lip to round off the look. Lovely!

READ: Queen Letizia divides opinion in figure-hugging racer-neck midi dress and heels

The royal's Michael Kors dress is currently on sale for £208, but if the designer frock is out of your budget, we've found some affordable lookalikes that are available to shop now.

Sequin mini dress, £79.20, Karen Millen

Royal Fashion Police shared an Instagram snap of Princess Leonor's latest look, and royal fans were quick to express their love for the chic ensemble. One commented: "Leonor looks so pretty. She's sticking to classic styles - these can be carried forward in her wardrobe. Looking more grown up every day!" Another added: "This dress is so beautiful. Very good outfit on her."

Geometric mini dress, £27.99, New Look

The eldest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia is currently studying at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. She returned to Spain this week to attend the Princess of Asturias Awards, an annual concert and ceremony celebrating individuals and organizations making notable achievements.

MORE: Queen Letizia's daughter Princess Leonor rocks white mini dress in family photos

The Princess attended the event with her parents and her younger sister, Infanta Sofía of Spain, speaking with the award winners.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.