Meghan Markle seriously divides royal fans with unique strapless jumpsuit The Duchess of Sussex rocked an off-duty outfit

Meghan Markle was spotted hitting the shops in Montecito, California on Saturday. Rocking an effortless off-duty outfit, the Duchess' rare laid-back look has seriously divided royal fans.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the wife of Prince Harry can be seen soaking up the California sunshine, armed with a large shopping back from luxury women's clothing boutique Wendy Foster. The 41-year-old former actress cut a casual silhouette in a khaki green harem jumpsuit, layering with a sage-hued knit and chic accessories.

Meghan's $595 'Montecito Marimo Green Crepe Jumpsuit' from NYC designer Malia Mills featured statement ruffled pockets and ruched detailing, along with a strapless neckline and tie accents.

The mother-of-two added a wide-brim Panama hat, a dark brown bucket back from Chloé and Maison Valentino sunglasses to complete her weekend ensemble.

Meghan wore the Malia Mills 'Montecito' jumpsuit for her shopping trip

Royal fashion fans were seriously divided over Meghan's polarising outfit, with several finding her unusual jumpsuit one of her least-flattering looks.

Commenting on Instagram account @royalfashionpolice, one fan penned: "When I first saw the pictures on Twitter, I thought she was wearing was a dress and liked it. But when I got a full body image and saw it was a weird jumpsuit, I didn't like it anymore."

"I like the colour and the accessories just not the outfit. I think it’s the hip pockets maybe? A weird silhouette," added a second fan.

Other fans loved Meghan's sartorial combination, with many rushing to share the love for her khaki look. "The colour is great on her and she exudes relaxed confidence. The jumpsuit is a different shape than most of us are used to seeing but she carries it off," said a third fan.

The Duchess loves a trouser suit

"I love this look!" quipped a fourth.

The Duchess of Sussex was recently named as one of Variety’s Power of Women honorees, and the accompanying photoshoot showed the former Suits actress as we had never seen before.

Meghan is Variety's October coverstar

Many have described this interview as one of Meghan's most open. She talks about her life with Prince Harry and even her acting career.

On whether she will act again, the royal said: "No. I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not."

