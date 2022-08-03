Queen Letizia's daughter Princess Leonor rocks white mini dress in family photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Leonor of Spain was expected to follow in her mother, Queen Letizia's stylish footsteps, but the teenager is carving out her own style and it is pretty, fresh, and whimsical… and we really want this look!

SEE: Queen Letizia reunited with Princess Leonor for the first time since UK move

On Saturday, the 16-year-old princess was seen exploring the Cartuja de Valldemossa palace in Mallorca with her 15-year-old sister Princess Infanta Sofia and her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia. Young Leonor's white floaty mini-dress was a summery sensation. See how she styled the look with Duchess Kate's favourite heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Leonor reminds dad King Felipe to put on his mask after speech

The royal wore white canvas Espadrille wedges which tied at the ankle and complemented the casual but chic embroidered floaty dress nicely.

Young princess Leonor's lovely summer style

She wore her blonde hair loose and in a centre parting with sections pinned back, which looked very seventies-retro.

Leonor with her parents King Felipe, Queen Letizia and sister Infanta Sophia

Fans around the world have been searching Instagram and Google for this dress. If you love Leonor's lacey dress and are based in Spain, you can purchase it from Sfera, and for HELLO! readers worldwide, we have found these two similar frocks from ASOS and gorgeous espadrilles from Boden.

Broderie mini dress, £110 / $70.50, ASOS

SEE: 6 royals who are destined to be the next queens of Europe

MORE: Queen Letizia steals the moment in stunning satin slip dress - and it's so affordable

Pleated mini dress, £56 / $82, ASOS

DISCOVER: Love Kate Middleton’s Manolo Blahnik Hangisi shoes? Here's where to buy them

SEE: HELLO! celebrates Princess Diana with new T-shirt collection

Princess Leonor's shoes are the perfect accessories for this dress and we have found the nicest pair of super-soft heeled espadrilles in the Boden sale.

High Espadrille Wedges, was £90 now £58.50 / $90, Boden

While Princess Leonor is enjoying the summer with her parents, Felipe, 54, and Letizia, 49, she will soon return to the UK where she is entering her final year of studies at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales.

Last summer, her proud parents shared photos of their eldest daughter exploring the majestic 12th-century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast where the campus is situated. She wore typical student attire: a khaki jacket, a striped T-shirt, and casual navy trousers, but fans are growing to love her dressed-up style.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.