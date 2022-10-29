Princess Eugenie is the epitome of elegance in striking tie-dye dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Earlier this week, Princess Eugenie visited The Salvation Army to meet with survivors of modern slavery and attend a music therapy session. For the touching occasion, the royal sported an elegant yet modest look with an eye-catching twist.

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares brand new photo of baby August to celebrate special occasion

The mother-of-one wore ALC's 'Louise Tie Dye Dress,' which featured short sleeves, a rounded neckline, a mini fit and a painterly tie dye print with a monochrome colour scheme. She completed her outfit with some black tights and a pair of knee-high suede black boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie releases first home video since moving house

Princess Eugenie smiled as she welcomed her guests for the day, debuting a feminine updo and natural makeup look in the process.

SEE: Princess Eugenie stuns fans with never-before-seen wedding photo

The images of the princess at the event were shared online by The Anti Slavery Collective, a charity founded by Princess Eugenie and her close friend Julia de Boinville. The series of photographs and clips from the day were captioned: "Earlier this week, our co-founders, HRH @princesseugenie and Julia de Boinville, were delighted to visit @salvationarmyuk where they were greeted by Jenny, a Service Manager for The Salvation Army’s Anti Trafficking and Modern Slavery unit."

Princess Eugenie chanelled boho chic in the striking dress

"The visit consisted of starting with a breathing warm up with the survivors to create a welcoming and relaxed environment, along with some welcome music performed by different members of the organisation. This was then followed by a chance for the survivors to share their experiences of how the @salvationarmyuk has helped the individuals and a chance to discuss how the songs have made them feel."

The royal spent the day visiting The Salvation Army

The royal's fans adored her low-key yet contemporary aesthetic. "So polished yet fun and youthful! The boots are fantastic. So stylish and comfortable," one user wrote, while another added: "Love the whole outfit, especially the dress." A third noted: "Eugenie looks great! Love the dress," and a fourth agreed, saying: "Love the boots so much!"

Kenya Dress, £235, ba&sh

Emulate Princess Eugenie's bohemian charm with this luxurious number featuring a similar tie dye print.

READ: Princess Eugenie wows as she rocks high street style in London

Featuring romantic puff sleeves, a round collar, a button placket all the way down the front and a shoulder yoke boasting a slightly textured viscose crepe with a stripe in a shiny thread, this frock is perfect for autumn when paired with black boots.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.