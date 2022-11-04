Queen Consort Camilla twins with Princess Beatrice in sweetest pinafore

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Consort Camilla just spiced up her style repertoire with a playful new look. Her Majesty received an audience with Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho and visited the 'Africa Fashion' exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum, looking ever so wholesome in a pinafore dress while doing so.

Queen Camilla looked undeniably smart in the black shift frock crafted by Fiona Clare Couture, which she layered over a crisp white blouse with a ruffle trim and long sleeves. She paired the midi dress with a classic quilted Chanel handbag boasting the designer's iconic insignia for all her everyday essentials.

To elevate her sleek attire, the royal slipped on some practical Mary-Jane-esque suede pumps by Eliot Zed, which contributed to her schoolgirl meets seasoned style expert aesthetic.

King Charles' wife wore her luscious hair down loose in a bouncing blow-dry style and opted for a natural beauty blend. She accessorised with a selection of fine gold bracelets and a watch with a coordinating black leather strap.

The royal's outfit of choice closely resembled that of Princess Beatrice – who also sported a pinafore dress while attending Gene Sherman's book launch on Thursday evening. The mother-of-one radiated sophistication in a black pinafore frock layered over a delicate white shirt.

Fans quickly took to social media to share the positive thoughts on the royal's lovely look. "I like very much how Queen Camilla is dressing. She is using nice looks for her position and her age," one wrote, while another added: "Very elegant and comfortable look." A third noted: "I love the sleeves on her blouse," and a fourth commented in agreement: "Magnificent."

Feeling inspired by Queen Camilla's feminine frock? We have just the piece for you, which is perfect for smart coffee mornings out, family events and everything in between.

Queen Camilla recently enjoyed a much-deserved getaway to India where she stayed at a holistic health centre. According to Times of India, Camilla and a few friends stayed in Soukya, a holistic health and wellness centre near Whitefield in Bengaluru.

According to their website, Soukya "offers a wide range of Health Programmes that help cleanse, de-stress, soothe and revitalise the mind, body and spirit."

