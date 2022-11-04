Princess Beatrice wows in fabulous evening wear for special event

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, the beautiful Princess Beatrice headed to a special event to celebrate the launch of Gene Sherman's book ‘The Spoken Object’. The event was held at Cromwell Place and had an array of guests, from former Prime Minister David Cameron to actress Isla Fisher.

READ: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's special bond other royals don't understand

The Hon Julie Bishop, Chancellor of the Australian National University, shared a series of photographs from the event, and in one picture, she is wearing a dazzling sequin dress, posing alongside Beatrice, who looked fabulous ina black pinafore frock, which she wore on the top of a pretty embroidered white shirt. With her famous red mane blow dried sleek and straight, the daughter of Prince Andrew looked incredible.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's wedding

Julie wrote: "The Princess, the Prime Minister and the Actor A simply extraordinary evening for @sherman_gene book launch ‘The Spoken Object’ @shermanscci #princessbeatrice #davidcameron #islafisher #culture #arts #fashion."

MORE: Princess Beatrice commands attention in thigh-high boots and statement mini skirt

We last saw the mother-of-one when she attended the Confetti UK Premiere at BAFTA in London. Princess Eugenie's elder sister made quite a statement with her choice of outfit. The impeccably dressed royal served up British excellence in a Burberry coat – the ultimate designer addition to anyone's winter-ready wardrobe.

She rocked the famous label's 'Trentwood Coat in Grey Wool & Cashmere,' which has become one of her outwear staples.

Just like Beatrice's:

ALBARAY Organic Cotton V-Neck Mini Shift Dress, £79, Marks & Spencer

She paired the single-breasted garment with a pair of Isabel Marant heeled boots coined the 'Arnie Black Leather Boots.'

MORE: Princess Beatrice's hair - her secret royal blow-dry revealed

The 34-year-old also slipped on a sleek, fit and flare black midi dress featuring a V-neck cut-out panel.

Beatrice wearing a Burberry coat earlier this month

The contemporary frock was complemented by a Pop and Suki clutch bag – an accessories brand beloved by stars including Pippa Middleton, Princess Eugenie, Emily Ratajkowski and Lea Michele.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.