Geri Horner's birthday dress inspired by the Princess of Wales? Details

We loved seeing pictures from Geri Horner's incredible 50th birthday party at the weekend. It was quite the soiree!

The star-studded event was postponed following the Queen's death, as a mark of respect for Her Majesty. But the weekend saw the Spice Girls come together to celebrate - Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Melanie C. Such a shame Mel B couldn't make it; there would have been a full house!

Mother-of-two Geri's outfit was nothing short of amazing. The redhead rocked a jaw-dropping white sequined dress by Jenny Packham, which came complete with a cape!

The dress cost a whopping £2,940 and Net-A-Porter says of the style: "Jenny Packham's 'Gilded' gown offers a celestial take on eveningwear – the sheer tulle cape is scattered with crystals that disperse from its high neckline and mirror twinkling stars. It's cut from stretch-crepe and has a sleek column silhouette that pools to the floor."

The dress really reminded us of the show-stopping dress the Princess of Wales wore back in September 2021. Kate went to the premiere of the last James Bond film No Time to Die, and stole the show in a gold embellished Jenny Packham gown that took the world by storm.

Jenny Packham Gilded cape-effect embellished stretch-crepe and tulle gown, £2,940, Net-A-Porter

The stunning number featured a twisted waist, a plethora of gold sequins and a totally incredible cape. The plunge-neck gown hit the headlines and royal fans have been dreaming of it ever since.

Princess Kate wore a Jenny Packham cape dress in 2021

The royal's dress was inspired by the iconic image of Jill Masterson, who was painted in gold and was draped on James Bond's bed in the 1964 film 'Goldfinger'.

Fashion fans were aware of the fact that mother-of-three Kate loves Jenny Packham, having worn her frocks on countless occasions, so it doesn't surprise us that the Princess chose the label for this special appearance.

Perhaps Geri was inspired by Kate? After all, she was one of the first public figures to wear a cape dress in recent years.

