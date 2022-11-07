Exclusive: Princess Kate requested sweet detail in Christmas Carol invite in tribute to the Queen The event will take place at Westminster Abbey

The Princess of Wales made a special change to her Christmas Carol invite in tribute to the late Queen, it has been revealed.

MORE: Prince William reveals his ultimate dream: 'It's the one thing I haven't been able to do'

Speaking exclusively to London-based illustrator Aurelie Baudry Palmer – the artist behind the festive invitation – the team at HELLO! discovered how Princess Kate requested a touching amendment at the eleventh hour.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate delivers important message about addiction

Paying tribute to her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, the Princess of Wales specifically asked Aurelie to incorporate Her Majesty's favourite dog breed, Corgis.

SHOP: Princess Kate's most elegant evening dresses we'll be shopping for party season

DISCOVER: The real reason Kate Middleton loves outdoor activities – revealed

The artist revealed: "It was such an honour to be approached by Kensington Palace to illustrate the announcement for the Princess of Wales' carol service at Westminster Abbey. It was definitely a 'pinch-me' moment when they got in touch!

Princess Kate announced the news on Friday

"This commission was a fairly quick turnaround, and I also wanted to leave plenty of time for feedback - like the addition of corgis!"

Blown away by the positive feedback, Aurelie added: "I'm over the moon my work has been shared so widely, and also to play a small part in such a thoughtful community carol concert.

"I worked on the illustration over three days, filming as I drew and showing the progress to the Kensington Palace's team as I went along to make sure I was on the right track. It certainly took a few hours... a little longer than the beautiful 22-second clip that was put together afterwards."

Members of the royal family at last year's carol concert

Princess Kate shared details of her upcoming carol concert last week. She made the announcement via social media and included a timelapse video of Aurelie's stunning artwork. Above the drawing, she included the caption: "A date for your diary this December. And you can join us for this very special Carol Service @ITV on Christmas Eve."

The celebratory event held on Thursday December 15 will honour the values Queen Elizabeth II demonstrated throughout her life.

MORE: Prince William reveals the one thing the Queen banned him from doing on his wedding day

Members of the Royal family will be among those attending, alongside guests ranging from those involved in grassroots community projects, charity workers and volunteers, to emergency responders and armed forces personnel, ITV said.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.