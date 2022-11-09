Princess Diana's revenge dress is trending on the high street - 6 we love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cementing her status as the original fashion influencer, Princess Diana made headlines – and history – in 1994, after she debuted the iconic Christina Stambolian 'revenge dress' while attending a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens.

Dubbed a moment of sartorial autonomy, Diana's appearance marked her separation from both Prince Charles and the royal dress code. Featured in season five of The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana, is depicting the exact moment – and sparking another resurgence of the trend.

WATCH: Princess Diana's Enduring Fashion Legacy

With each and every detail executed to perfection, fans can also expect to see the actress wearing an almost-identical replica of the royal's one-of-a-kind pearl choker necklace, which had originally been a brooch belonging to Queen Mary before Diana had it altered. The latest version, worn by Elizabeth Debicki, is a vintage piece sourced by jewellery brand Susan Caplan.

Reflecting on Princess Diana's famous revenge dress appearance, Farrah May Archer Boadi, Lead Stylist at Stitch Fix comments:

"You can emulate Diana’s powerful look by opting for something outside of your typical comfort zone, but that also suits you perfectly and brings you a new level of confidence. In fact, Diana had reportedly been putting off wearing that particular dress as it was too risqué, but subsequently decided this was the perfect time for its first public outing. So, opt for something that you’ve not had the confidence to wear before, but that makes you feel empowered - this is your time to shine in your own unique way."

Princess Diana wore the iconic revenge dress to a dinner in 1994

Want to have your own revenge dress moment? The high street is full of lookalikes, so you can dress like Diana for the Christmas party season, and beyond. Shop our favourite finds from ASOS, Oasis, River Island and more.

GET THE LOOK:

Black Velvet Midi Dress, £30, Pretty Little Thing

True Violet Black Bardot Dress, £83, ASOS

'Revenge' Mini Dress, £45, Club L

Rachel Stevens Velvet Ruched Bardot Midi Dress, £53.40, Oasis

Black Bardot Bodycon Dress, £44, River Island

Black Cross Front Bardot Pencil Dress, £79.20, Coast

