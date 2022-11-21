Love Sophie Wessex's ultra-flattering check trousers? We've found a £29 lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex has nailed the art of effortless dressing, and her immaculate style never disappoints. Did you spot her statement checkered trousers worn to a heartwarming visit to Open Sight in Hampshire last week?

The royal mother-of-two looked smart and sophisticated wearing a 'Caramel Wool Blazer' from one of her go-to brands Max Mara, which she paired with funky flared trousers from designer label Sportmax. Complete with a figure-flattering high waist, pleated trim and trendy check print, we can't get enough of the royal's bold new flares.

Countess Sophie was all about the accessories, too. She elevated her workwear with a pair of ruby petal earrings and her trusty 'Lunatic Clutch' in deep bronze from Sophia Habsburg.

Inspired by the royal's autumnal ensemble? The wife of Prince Edward always looks fabulous, but it's her checked trousers we're putting straight on our wishlist.

Sophie paid a visit to Open Sight in Hampshire

According to the designer, Sportmax is "inspired by the sportswear of the US and the idea of a freer fashion of Swinging London."

"Driven by evolution, iconic modernity and a chorus of creative talent, Sportmax was, is and will always be the great contemporary."

A past season purchase and retailing at £395, Countess Sophie's 70s-inspired 'Dolly Checkered High-Waisted Flared Trousers' aren't the most accessible option. However, we've found the ultimate lookalike from H&M.

Available online for just £29.99, these wide-cut tailored trousers are equally affordable and versatile, perfect for levelling up your workwear or for adding a royal touch to your next evening look.

Wide Trousers, £29.99, H&M

We often look to Sophie for fashion inspiration, but the 57-year-old royal has a modest take on her own look.

Speaking at an event in 2018, she remarked: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." Well, we can’t say we agree with that one Sophie - you’ve always been chic!

