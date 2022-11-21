How to buy Princess Diana’s iconic 80s balloon sweatshirt from The Crown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The late Diana, Princess of Wales is still one of the world's most famous style icons and she sported so many incredible looks that people still emulate today.

Now that the new season of The Crown is back on our screens, we are reminded even more of some of these show-stopping outfits.

One of them that stands out to us is when the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry wore a white sweatshirt from the British Lung Foundation that featured an image of a bright red balloon.

The piece was an iconic 80s style and she famously wore it with jeans, a blazer and a hat in 1988.

Diana looked incredible in her iconic sweatshirt

We've tracked it down and you can actually still purchase it! It costs £34.99 and you can pick it up from the Asthma and Lung UK website. The website says of the style (which is available in sizes small - XXL): "We're proud of our history. This exclusive reproduction of our heritage logo sweatshirt is bound to make you proud too. You'll be in royally good company!"

Vintage 80s British Lung Foundation Diana Sweatshirt, £34.99, Asthma and Lung UK

Speaking of Diana's famous sweatshirts, back in 2019, one of her iconic workout tops that she used to wear while heading to the gym in London sold for an eye-watering $53,532, which is roughly £45,000.

Diana wearing her Virgin sweatshirt and orange cycling shorts

The navy jumper went under the hammer at Boston-based RR Auction on 10 July. It was donated by Diana's personal trainer Jenni Rivett, who worked with the royal for over seven years and donated the proceeds from the sale to help a Malawian family based in South Africa, where she is originally from.

The dark blue medium/large cotton/polyester sweatshirt featured a screen-printed image of the Virgin Atlantic 'Flying Lady' logo. Diana was given the top by business magnate Richard Branson. She passed it on to Jenni shortly before her death, alongside a note that read: "Dearest Jenni, Lots of love from, Diana, x."

