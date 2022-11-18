Queen Letizia dons unique two-tone jumpsuit featuring the prettiest detailing

Off-the-shoulder designs are quickly becoming an integral part of Queen Letizia of Spain's wardrobe. The royal has sported a host of shoulder-baring pieces in the last week – showcasing multiple ways to wear a slinky winter piece.

READ: Queen Letizia channels Princess Kate in must-have knit

On Thursday, the 50-year-old royal slipped into a sumptuous two-tone jumpsuit crafted by Teresa Helbig. Boasting a black midi body, ribbed detailing, a belted waist, a blouse-style shoulder panel and Victoriana ruffles, the jumpsuit was an experimental yet romantic choice for the outing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia's first joint engagement without King Felipe and Queen Letizia

The Spanish royal layered up to brave the cold by sheathing herself in a black Carolina Herrera cape. She completed her look by stepping out in some knee-high leather boots by Nina Ricci, curating a thoroughly designer ensemble.

WOW: Queen Letizia reigns supreme in off-the-shoulder midi dress and heels

Queen Letizia looked radiant as she wore her silky hair down loose with a classic middle parting. Her locks culminated in beach waves around her face, which was highlighted by a glamorous makeup blend.

Upon seeing her latest concoction, the royal's fans flocked to pen their positive thoughts online. "This whole outfit is perfect from head-to-toe," one wrote, while another said: "She is the most exciting to see royal of them all! She is just so chic, she truly has a real fashion sense. She manages to experiment with fashion and still look regal. A hit!"

A third agreed, noting: "Fabulously chic and very much true to Letitia's style!" and a fourth added: " Love this whole look. It is just so chic. She looks fantastic."

It is no secret that Queen Letizia of Spain is a certified style salvager. The mother-of-two recycles outfits for evening events, meaning we're often treated to new sightings of pre-loved pieces. The royal enjoyed another outing in Croatia on Wednesday, donning one of her favourite garments for the glitzy occasion.

SEE: Queen Letizia makes a statement in glittering ballgown and heels

Queen Letizia rewore Boüret's 'Luna Diamanté Navy Midi Dress' that featured a rich navy hue, an off-the-shoulder silhouette, a midi fit and a regal diamante-encrusted strap. She paired the striking number with some navy suede Carolina Herrera pumps – perfectly tying together her beautiful blue colour palette.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.