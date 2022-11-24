Queen Letizia rocks high-waisted leather trousers by her go-to designer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

All hail Queen Letizia of Spain, who once again, has tested the limits of fashion. On Wednesday, the 50-year-old Spanish royal attended engagements in Barcelona related to mental health and care for intellectual disabilities – and she certainly made a statement with her outfit choice.

WOW: Queen Letizia reigns supreme in off-the-shoulder midi dress and heels

Queen Letizia was back at it again with her boundary-pushing looks, stepping out in a pair of striking red leather trousers with a high-waisted fit by Hugo Boss. She paired the crimson garment, coined the 'Sistine Leather Pants,' with a ruby red, round-neck knit also by Boss, called the 'Frankie Cuff Detail Wool Sweater.'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia left waiting after protocol failure

Boasting sweet button-down detailing on the sleeves, a radiant tone and a fine knit fabric, the sweater looked perfect when teamed with the retro trousers that featured piped stitching and an ankle-length cut.

SEE: Queen Letizia makes a statement in glittering ballgown and heels

Queen Letizia completed her winter-ready attire with a pair of patent, burgundy pumps and tied her outfit together with the help of a black belt – you guessed it, also by Boss.

Queen Letizia looked ever so lovely in red

The stylish queen wore her brunette hair down loose in her signature silky style with a slightly off-centre parting and opted for a dewy skin glow. A pair of silver drop earrings infused her ensemble with a glint of metallic shine.

The royal always serves up youthful looks

Upon seeing her latest sartorial concoction, Queen Letizia's fans flocked to social media to share their positive thoughts. "Wow! She looks fabulous. Love this outfit on her," one fan wrote, while another said: "With leather pieces trendy this fall I knew Letizia would embrace it. I always think she looks fab in red. It’s a hit for me"

The mother-of-two completed her outfit with some red heels

A third penned: "Beautiful - chic and elegant for Queen Letizia," and a fourth noted: "Fire!"

Emulate Queen Letizia's glossy aesthetic and add a pair of eye-popping pants to your winter wardrobe.

Faux Leather Trousers, £144, ROTATE

Off-the-shoulder designs are quickly becoming an integral part of Queen Letizia of Spain's wardrobe. The royal has sported a host of shoulder-baring pieces in the last week – showcasing multiple ways to wear a slinky winter piece.

READ: Queen Letizia channels Princess Kate in must-have knit

Last week, the 50-year-old royal slipped into a sumptuous two-tone jumpsuit crafted by Teresa Helbig. Boasting a black midi body, ribbed detailing, a belted waist, a blouse-style shoulder panel and Victoriana ruffles, the jumpsuit was an experimental yet romantic choice for the outing.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.