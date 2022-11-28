Princess Beatrice's slinky skirt has an £18 Sainsbury's lookalike - be quick!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice's sartorial game has certainly levelled up in recent years, having stepped out in several royal-favourite labels such as Emelia Wickstead, Self-Portrait and The Vampire's Wife for various occasions this year.

Earlier this month, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out for a glamorous night out in London, switching her usual designer brands in favour of an effortlessly elegant satin skirt from high street brand Reiss. In pictures published by the MailOnline, the 34-year-old royal looked immaculate in the 'Aspen Skirt' in a rusty orange hue, layering with a soft knit jumper from Burberry.

Before it sold out, Princess Beatrice's cinnamon-hued slip skirt was one of the most coveted pieces of the season. At £135, however, it's certainly not a royal bargain… this lookalike from Sainsbury's is though.

If you're looking to channel the 34-year-old's scene-stealing satin moment, this striking maxi skirt from Sainsbury's own label Tu is certainly designed to dazzle.

Burnt Orange Satin Maxi Skirt, £18, Sainsbury's

Crafted with a built-in elasticated waist and delicate lettuce hem, this slinky burnt orange skirt is the ultimate garment to sashay in this festive season. It may have a slightly more vibrant tone than Princess Beatrice's copper-coloured Aspen, but it's a total steal for just £18, don't you agree?

Team it with chunky biker boots for a relaxed autumn attire, or level up your evening wear with bejewelled slingbacks for the real royal look.

It's not the first time Princess Beatrice has opted for her trusty satin skirt, proving it's a timeless wardrobe item. Back in 2019, she rocked the style during date night with her then-boyfriend Edoardo.

Wowing photographers at Lenny Kravitz's 'Assemblage' photography exhibition in London, she added a black camisole and matching blazer with the striking silky number.

The royal has worn her copper Reiss skirt several times before

The Princess finished her look with black high heels, and a black mock croc bag with her initials bared on the front in gold. Always our royal style inspiration, Bea!

