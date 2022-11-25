Get Princess Beatrice’s go-to bag trend in the Black Friday sale from just £6

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice loves a personalised bag. The royal regularly clasps a clutch, pouch or purse brandishing her initials across the front - and we think it's such a sweet detail.

LOOK: Princess Beatrice’s fashion statement you missed - but will definitely want

Thankfully for us, Black Friday has hit, so can bag yourself a personalised accessory for a loved one without having to spend a fortune. Check out these stunning options from our favourite stores and make a stylish statement this season.

Princess Beatrice owns an array of personalised bags

Shop Princess Beatrice’s pouch bag trend

Monogram Crescent Pouch, £35, Anthropologie

Anthropologie are never short of divine gift ideas and this monogram pouch will make for the perfect stocking filler. Select a letter, add to your bag and check out using the code BRIGHT to get 30% off.

Initial Pouch, £6, Boots

Another ideal stocking filler piece, this initial cosmetic purse can double up as a clutch for a playful sartorial touch. Generously sized to hold all your essential items, available in three pretty colours and priced at just £6, this pouch is a winter winner.

Personalised Clutch Bag, £14.40, Not On The High Street

We're certain Princess Beatrice would love this feminine piece. This practical yet stylish leather-look PU clutch bag is ideal for storing essentials such as keys, mobile phones and your passport if jetting off on holiday. Grab it at 20% off thanks to Black Friday offerings.

WOW: 6 times Princess Beatrice rocked seriously chic personalised bags

Starry Sky Alphabet Navy Everyday Pouch, £26, Elizabeth Scarlett

This celestial pouch is perfect for mums, aunts, nieces, and sisters. This beautiful everyday pouch features whimsical embroidery on a soft, durable base and is perfectly sized for your everyday items. Plus, it's £26 down from £35. *Add to bag*

Amelie Alphabet Initial Blue Make-Up Bag, £10, Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas is a trusty source of Christmas gifts, so it comes as no surprise they have a must-have initial makeup bag on offer. Boasting a lovely cornflower blue hue and plenty of space for your go-to makeup products, this bag will make for the ideal gift for the beauty lovers in your life. It’s also in the sale, so you simply can't resist.

Initial Wallet, £12, ASOS

If you're after something a touch smaller, why not try this chic leather wallet with an initial of your choice? This timeless piece is failproof and functional – and retails at just £12.60 with the ASOS Black Friday discount.

Cleo Party Bag, £400, Sophia Webster

We could not resist throwing a designer accessory into the mix just in case you're on the hunt for a special gift for that special someone. Sophia Webster's Cleo clutch is back and ready to be your number-one party companion this Christmas. Princess Beatrice has her own version of the accessory, so why shouldn't your friends and family? Get 25% off when you check out with the code SWBF25

READ: Princess Beatrice's hair - her secret royal blow-dry revealed

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.