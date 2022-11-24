Princess Beatrice steals the show in ruffled blouse for rare date with husband

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's a certain romanticism to Princess Beatrice's style. The royal has a soft spot for a floaty skirt, florals, or a feminine silhouette. So, when she stepped out on Wednesday evening for a rare date night with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, it was a delight to see her experiment with ruffles.

The mother-of-one looked ethereal in a sleek, longline black overcoat that offered a layer of warmth. She layered the classic outerwear garment over a cream-coloured blouse featuring a sweet, ruffled mandarin necklace that peeked over the top of her predominately black attire.

Princess Beatrice completed her monochrome ensemble by slipping into a pair of point-toe heeled leather boots and some thick tights – ideal for the winter weather. She clasped a black clutch bag under her left arm, no doubt concealing all her date night essentials.

Her husband Edoardo looked relaxed in a pair of navy chinos, which he married with a dark blue jacket featuring a subtle collar and practical button-down detailing. A pair of pristine white sneakers added an on-the-go feel to his out-on-the-town aesthetic, in addition to a low-key blue tote bag.

Princess Beatrice looked ethereal in the blouse

The princess wore her thick, auburn hair down loose with a side-swept parting. She opted for a natural makeup look, letting her moody colour palette emphasise her radiant facial features.

Tempted by Princess Beatrice's refined look? We don't blame you – it's all about the blouses at the moment. Plus, the more frills, the better.

The royal loves a quirky neckline

We've sourced the prettiest ruffled-trim shirt from a royally-beloved brand, meaning you can step out in Victorian style just like Beatrice.

Ruffle Sleeve Broderie Blouse, £51, Boden

Princess Beatrice was living it up again on Tuesday night for an evening out with friends. The royal was pictured leaving a private members' club Annabel's in Mayfair looking elegant in a satin skirt.

The 34-year-old wore her auburn hair loose and lightly curled, and neutral makeup highlighted her English Rose features. She wore a black top and a beautiful satin skirt by Reiss in a rustic burnt orange tone.

