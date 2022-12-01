Pippa Middleton glows as she steps out with husband James for very special appearance The star was a vision…

Pippa Middleton was a winter goddess as she stepped out on Thursday night for the annual Henry Van Straubenzee Christmas Carol Concert at St. Luke's church in Chelsea, London.

TRENDING NOW: Princess Diana's grave is 'hauntingly beautiful' in new photo shared by brother Charles Spencer

The sister of the Princess of Wales looked effortlessly glamourous in a calf-length maroon coat which she paired with a black jumper and black belt as she and her husband James Matthews attended the service.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A decade of Pippa Middleton's Style

Pippa and Princess Kate's brother, James Middleton, was also in attendance at the meaningful evening alongside his beautiful wife of one year, Alizée Thevenet.

REVEALED: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' full wedding menu revealed

ROYAL ENGAGEMENT RINGS: Princess Kate's change to Princess Diana's iconic engagement ring has 'no effect' – details

James looked very smart in a blue velvet jacket and his wife Alizée posed up a storm in a fabulously wintry black and white chequered coat.

Pippa looked so stunning © Goff photos

The charity, of which the special service is in aid, helps to fight poverty in Uganda through education and was named after Prince William and Prince Harry's friend Henry van Straubenzee, who died in a car accident in 2002.

Harry and Henry were classmates at Ludgrove Preparatory School in Berkshire – which was also attended by Prince William.

The royal brothers have been patrons of the fund since 2009 and have attended the church service in previous years.

James Middleton was there with his wife Alizée © Goff photos

This year Prince William was unable to attend the service as he is overseas with Kate on a three-day royal tour of America.

So far, the royals have taken part in many royal engagements whilst across the Atlantic, including; attending a basketball game as well as meeting experts at the Greentown Labs near Boston ahead of this year's Earthshot Prize Award ceremony on Friday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also not in attendance at the service but hours earlier they made headlines as a trailer for their new Netflix docu-series was released.

William and Kate are currently in the US

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, explained how William and Kate will react to the new video whilst they're overseas.

She said:: "I think that everyone in the Prince and Princess of Wales' team is just very keen to keep the focus on Earthshot. That's the whole reason they're here and this is something they've been building up to for 18 months.

"So they're going to be very disappointed that the attention is going elsewhere at the moment and I'm sure that there are going to be concerns about what's to come in this documentary.

"But I expect it to be business as usual. They are just going to get on with it, get their heads down and do the engagements they've committed to today. I wouldn't expect to see any comment."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.