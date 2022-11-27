Zara Tindall surprises in effortlessly cool denim playsuit to reunite with husband Mike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall, 41, was all smiles as she reunited with her husband Mike Tindall, 44, after his elimination from ITV's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Saturday night's episode.

The doting mother-of-three flew all the way to Australia to welcome her husband back to reality with open arms, throwing herself into a loving embrace with the former England rugby player as they reunited on the show's famous red-carpeted bridge. Zara looked effortlessly elegant for the occasion, greeting Mike in a black denim playsuit and Veja trainers.

WATCH: Zara Tindall shares sweet moment with husband Mike after I'm A Celebrity! exit

As the couple embraced, Mike could be heard saying to his wife: "I missed you so much!" as they shared a romantic exchange.

The daughter of Princess Anne slicked her blonde hair into a sleek low bun, accessorising with a pair of chunky square-framed sunglasses in a caramel hue and a cream Aspinal of London crossbody bag.

Zara looked effortlessly cool in a puff-sleeved denim playsuit

We're convinced Zara is wearing the 'Maysli' playsuit from It-girl brand PAIGE. Inspired by utilitarian workwear, this effortlessly cool denim playsuit features a button-down design, chic tie-belt, romantic puff sleeves and a rolled hem.

The brand states: "Note the soft and stretchy cotton that ensures all-day comfort, no matter the weather," perfect for the dry Australian heat.

Zara's appearance in Australia may come as a surprise to royal fans, who were initially unsure if the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II would make the journey down under to greet her husband.

Earlier in the show's series, the doting mother penned a sweet letter to Mike, which was read out on last Sunday's episode by fellow campmate Sue Cleaver.

The couple exchanged a loving embrace when they reunited

It read: "Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you're sharing them with your campmates.

"The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x."

