Meghan Markle’s Christmas gift list 2021: 18 presents Prince Harry should buy her this year

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

What do you buy the woman who has everything, we bet Prince Harry asks himself every Christmas or birthday when shopping for his wife, Meghan Markle. Never fear, we’ve got a Meghan Christmas gift crib sheet to help you, Archie and Lilibet out. You’re welcome, Prince Harry!

From the new-in pieces from Meghan’s fave fashion brands to gifts for her LA home, these are the best royal inspired Christmas gifts we’ll all be wanting this year.

Kate Somerville Glow In A Wink Kit, £56/$65, LookFantastic

That glossy, gorgeous skin of Meghan's is top of our wish lists - and she credits Kate Somerville and her glow-inducing skincare. This starter kit would be a great gift for anyone wanting to kickstart their skincare routine, Meghan style.

Engravable birthstone charm necklace, £98/$127, Missoma

This would make a great gift from Archie or Lilibet to their mum, who loves to wear her heart on her accessories with personalised pendants and earrings. Missoma's birthstone charm includes complimentary engraving, and includes the birthstone of your choice.

Diptyque Biscuit Candle, £33/$42, Space NK

Meghan loves to scent her home with Diptyque candles (her chosen scent is Baies), and the luxury candle brand has three limited edition festive fragrances for 2021; Pine Tree, Biscuit and Snowflake.

Always Pan, £125/$145, Our Place

Meghan loves to cook, and not even a Thanksgiving dinner for the family phases her. And cooking fans are clamouring to get their hands on the cult Always Pan from Our Place.

Ridiculously stylish and so practical, it’s the stuff TikTok cookery vids were made for.

Faith Ringgold The Sunflower Quilting Bee at Arles 1000 Piece Puzzle, £12.78/$16.90, Wordery

This jigsaw puzzle is one of Oprah Winfrey’s top gifts in her Favorite Things listicle, and is something we could see Meghan Markle relaxing with over the holiday season. Who doesn’t love a good puzzle?

Eberjay pyjamas, £141/$104, Selfridges

Meghan loves Eberjey - chic but cosy, they're the cool girls go-to brand for pjs.

Gratitude journal, £24.99/$32.99, Papier

Journalling is something Meghan credits with helping to put things into perspective, and a "really powerful" activity she does daily. So a new notebook for 2022 will surely be on Meghan's list - we love this gratitude notebook from British brand Papier.

Ceylon orange pekoe tea, £10.95/$15.34, Fortnum & Mason

A great little stocking filler for Meghan is this delicious Ceylon black tea, said to be one of her favourites. The cute tin can be reused too.

Danielle Kroll Zodiac mug, £12/$15, Anthropologie

Meghan will need a hearty mug to drink her tea from, and Anthropologie’s zodiac mug has Meghan’s name – well, star sign – all over it.

Tiny Cuff Ring, £254/$245, Vrai

Simple, discreet jewellery is Meghan’s MO and we’re just know she’d adore this beautiful ring from VRAI, who’s pieces use sustainable, lab-created diamonds. This ring features two 0.2 round brilliant diamonds on a solid 14k solid band.

Credit card slip, £110/$145, Mulberry

Meghan has the Mulberry Maple tote in Oak Natural Grain Leather, and we adore this credit card wallet from the luxe label.

Tignanello wine, £149.99, Amazon

This wine is so high up on Meghan's favourite tipple lists that she even named her lifestyle blog, The Tig, after it. Considered one of Italy's finest, Meghan's favourite red wine is a blend of predominantly Sangiovese, with some Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc mixed in.

Wild Bluebell Hair Mist, £38/$54, Jo Malone

She is said to never leave the house without a spritz of her signature scent, one being Jo Malone’s Wild Bluebell. Gift them something a little different with their fave scent in a hair mist!

Veja Condor 2 trainers, £130/$160, & Other Stories

Running errands in LA, Meghan's all about a trendy sneaker - and we know she's a Veja fan, so this pretty pink pair will make a great off-duty wardrobe addition.

Custom dog cushion, from £26/$40, Etsy

We know Meghan’s a proud dog mum to her two pups, Guy the Beagle and Pula the Labrador. And what doggy owner wouldn’t want their precious pooch on a pillow or cushion?

Anine Bing tiger sweatshirt, £155/$232.50, Flannels

Anine Bing is a label Meghan wears often, and these sweatshirts have reached cult status – so it’s about time Meghan had one, too.

Geode coasters, £14/$15, Anthropologie

A recent peek into Meghan’s office showed her love of crystals – she has a healing quartz crystal on her desk. These crystal coasters will fit her aesthetic perfectly, and all harness different qualities to help heal, calm or promote love.

Liforme yoga mat, £100/$140, Liforme

There's only one yoga mat for yoga and pilates practitioners like Meghan - the Liforme yoga mat, featuring a super grippy surface and alignment markers to help with your practice. Plus, they're PVC-free and biodegradable.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.