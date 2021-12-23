Meghan Markle looks so chic in unexpected Christmas card outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their family Christmas card on Thursday, delighting fans by sharing the first picture of their baby daughter Lilibet.

The family photo was taken this summer at their home in Santa Barbara by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski. Two-year-old Archie can be seen sitting on Harry's lap while Meghan lifts Lilibet in the air.

All dressed in matching outfits, the kids look super cute but we're equally obsessed with Meghan's chic and understated style. The Duchess of Sussex paired a navy sweater with slim fit jeans and her Chanel ballet flats. She looked happy and glowing with her hair down and minimal makeup.

The Sussexes Christmas card photo 2021

A versatile navy sweater is exactly what we need in our capsule winter wardrobes. It looks like Meghan is wearing her Giuliva Heritage Arianna wool turtleneck, which is now only available in khaki, but you can get the look with this pure cashmere piece from M&S. With its elegant silhouette and roll neck it's almost identical to Megan's and would pair well with everything from skinny jeans to maxi skirts this Christmas.

AUTOGRAPH Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper, £89/$155, Marks & Spencer

J.Crew also has a similar style made from a luxury silk-blend and featuring a flattering high ribbed trim at the waist.

Mockneck silk-blend sweater with ribbed trim, was £100/$89.50 now £70/$59.99, J.Crew

Another lookalike is this sweater from Superdry. The lambswool rollneck is perfect if you're looking for something with a slightly more oversized fit.

Lambswool roll neck jumper, £54.99/$69.95, Superdry

We'd take a guess that Megan's jeans are from one of her favourite denim brands, Mother. The cult favourite 'Looker' style are mid-rise with clean hems and subtle fading.

The Looker jeans, £188/$228, Mother

The Duchess completed the look with her nude Chanel ballet flats, which she loves so much we've seen her wear in multiple colourways. If your budget doesn't stretch to Chanel, we've found a similar pair for a fraction of the price from one of her favourite high street brands, Everlane.

The Italian Leather Day Glove, £114/$115, Everlane

